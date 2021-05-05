(Pocket-lint) - Google appears to have 'accidentally' leaked its next pair of wireless earbuds... again.

The official Android account on Twitter recently tweeted a photo of the “Pixel Buds A-Series” and said the earbuds “have arrived", as spotted by 9to5Google. The tweet, which also noted the “quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing” of Google’s latest earbuds, has since been removed.

The thing is, Google has yet to officially announce the Pixel Buds A-Series, but it's also no stranger to accidentally posting about them online. Just last month, the company reportedly sent a mass marketing email to Nest users - and it included an image of the yet-to-be-unveiled wireless earbuds.

Cloaked in dark green, many noticed the new buds are not yet part of the existing Pixel Buds lineup. Keep in mind there are also US Federal Communication Commission listings of a Pixel Buds-like device floating around, and there have also been reports about Google working on a new pair of earbuds.

It's assumed the Pixel Buds A-Series will sit below Google's second-generation Pixel Buds, and will be sold at a lower price than the standard $179 model. As for when they will be announced, Google I/O 2021 is set to start in two weeks on 18 May. So, perhaps the Pixel Buds A-Series will debut at the conference.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.