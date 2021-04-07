(Pocket-lint) - The latest leak to reveal what Google might be developing has come from the company itself.

According to 9to5Google, a new marketing email from Google to Nest users included an image of dark green Pixel Buds. The report suggested these are the yet-to-be-announced Pixel Buds A wireless earbuds. They aren’t part of the existing Pixel Buds lineup, which does include a Quite Mint colour. It's assumed the Pixel Buds A would sit below Google's second-generation Pixel Buds.

Keep in mind US Federal Communication Commission listings of a new Pixel Buds-like device recently surfaced. There have also been reports about Google working on a new pair of earbuds that will be very similar to the current $179 Pixel Buds. The main difference is that Pixel Buds A should be available in white and green. The green model will be much darker than the Quint Mint model.

Google's upcoming Pixel Buds A are expected to offer touch controls for both media controls and access to the Google Assistant. The “A” aspect of its name suggests they will be more affordable, sort of how the Pixel 4a is a cheaper alternative to the Pixel 4.

It's assumed Google’s next wireless earbuds could launch in the mid-year window, rather than this autumn. Perhaps we will hear more about them at Google's annual developer conference, I/O, which is typically held in the spring. We'll keep you posted.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.