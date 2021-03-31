Google to release more affordable Pixel Buds A?

(Pocket-lint) - Google is rumoured to be working on a follow up pair of true wireless buds which could be more affordable than its first set. The new earphones will be called Pixel Buds A and come in two colours: white and green.

The news comes via 9to5Google, and details a few areas where the Pixel Buds A differ from their predecessor Pixel Buds 2.

Visually, the shape and design of the buds and the case will likely remain largely unchanged, but there will be a difference in colour pallette.

For instance, the white model is said to feature an all-white design, without any of the contrasting black elements of the previous model.

Likewise, the green model is claimed to be a darker pine green rather than be the subtle mint green used on the Pixel Buds 2. This green will feature inside the charging case, plus the tips and ear fins.

9to5 speculates that these colour choices could be released in order to match them to the rumoured Pixel 5a, in a similar way that the Pixel Buds colour-matched the Pixel 4 range.

As you'd expect, the Pixel Buds A wil feature the same touch controls for media and for launching Google Assistant and the controls aren't going to change at all according to the report.

While no pricing has been rumoured yet, it is expected that with the buds having the 'A' designation, that it'll be a cheaper pair of buds, just like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 3a were cheaper than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3.

There's no claimed release date, but we should expect to see it as well as new phones and Nest smarthome products over the coming months.

