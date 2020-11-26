(Pocket-lint) - When it come to eyebrow-raising Black Friday deals, when you start to see discounts into the hundred on recent smartphones, you're likely to get our attention.

B&H Photo has taken that lesson to heart, taking a huge $421 off the price of the Google Pixel 4 XL, which might not be the latest in the Pixel line but is still a pretty recent flagship.

That means that you can pick it up for just $479.00 down from $899, letting you pay a mid-range price for a distinctly premium phone.

The Pixel 4 XL benefits from slightly typical improvements over its smaller sibling, the standard Pixel 4, in the form of a bigger battery and, obviously, a massive and stunning display.

It's got that innovative Soli array atop its screen, too, letting you use gestures to easily control the phone with your hand, while the native Android experience is as smooth as can be.

Plus, it's not even a downgrade on the newer Pixel 5, either, since Google took a more mid-range approach for the newer handset - this might just be the most high-grade phone that Google makes for some time.

It's also got a camera array that produces some of the most consistently excellent photos of any phone to date, and still has the brilliant "squeeze-to-wake" system for the Google Assistant that people have found super ergonomic.

In short, this is a great price for an impressive phone, so make sure to grab it while you can!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.