Google Pixel Buds 2 finally launch in the UK

The Google Pixel Buds are now available to buy in the UK, after what seems like a considerable delay.

The new Pixel Buds were first announced in October 2019 but they didn't launch in the US until April 2020 - and it's taken a few months more to get a wider intrnational release.

It's slowly appearing in stores in the UK, for example you get the Pixel Buds 2 at John Lewis for £179.

The Pixel Buds 2 take on the popular true wireless form, evolving the design over the wired predecessor. They come in a sleek case which offers 24 hours of battery life as well as Qi wireless charging. They have an IPx4 rating, so they are sweat proof.

One of the most appealing things about the Buds 2 is that they offer Google's fast pairing with Android devices. This will let you connect your headphones almost instantly, with the Pixel getting native control at a system level - while other Android devices get an app.

This also means that you can easily move the connection to another Android device without going through the laborious Bluetooth setup - very much like the Apple AirPods experience.

The Pixel Buds 2 can also be used with the iPhone or any other Bluetooth source, but you'll have to connect manually.

The Buds' key skill is the deep integration with Google. It offers seamless access to Google Assistant features, which surpasses other Google Assistant headphones. It will alert you to notifications and read them out, as well as giving you the opportunity to respond in some instances.

It will also interface with Google Translate, letting you get assistance when you're in another country, working with the Translate app on your phone for real-time translations. Of course, you can first up Assistant just by saying "Hey Google" or "Ok Google".

Initially the Google PIxel Buds are going to be availalbe in Clearly White, with Almost Black coming later in the year. They will be available for £179.