Google decided to re-do the Pixel Buds and is now launching the second-generation model, starting with a US release.

The original earbuds were meh. We dubbed them Pixel Duds when they launched in 2017. Despite most critics not having a nice thing to say about Google's first pair of wireless earbuds, Google isn't ready to exit the headphone space. Instead, it's wiping the slate and launching a new pair of Pixel Buds. They're a second-generation model, but they aren't called Pixel Buds 2. They're just Pixel Buds.

1/3 Google

Available for purchase in the US in Clearly White to start, the new earbuds sport an entirely new design. They're button-like, complete with an engraved G, and come with three-sized tips in the box. There’s also a small, removable silicone wing to help keep them in place.

The Buds themselves offer touch controls on their surface: Tap to play/pause media or answer calls; double-tap to skip track, end calls, stop the Assistant; triple tap to go to the previous track and rewind; and swipe forward or backward to adjust the volume.

Google said the new Pixel Buds should get 24 hours with the case. It's a white ovular case that opens with a flip and has black accents around the lid. There's also a USB-C port on the bottom - the Buds can wirelessly charge as well - and a pairing button on the rear. You'll also see a charging light on the case itself - Google said white stands for full, and orange is for low battery.

1/3 Google

Flipping the case open with the Pixel Buds in prompts a dialogue box to appear on Pixel phones and other devices running Android 6.0 and up. This starts an instant pairing process, and then once registered, you'll get a pop up with details on your other devices.

There’s no active noise cancelation, but there is “Hey Google” integration (activated by voice or a long press with a finger). At $179, the new Pixel Buds are clearly mid-rangers and major upgrade to the original model.