Google’s next-generation Pixel Buds appears to have surfaced in US Federal Communications Commission filings, which suggests the Mountain View company might be planning to introduce the true wireless earbuds sometime soon, maybe even this spring, as noted by 9to5Google.

Two new FCC documents from Google popped online on 25 March. They're for wireless earphones with two different model numbers - G1007 and G1008 - and although they don't mention Pixel Buds, the general consensus is that these are a follow-up to the original Pixel Buds. Also, regulatory filings such as these usually precede an official announcement by months if not weeks.

Google was intending to hold an event this spring, via Google I/O before it was cancelled by the coronavirus, so it is not out of the realm to imagine these wireless earbuds might be the Pixel Buds 2 that Google has been promising. The new Pixel Buds were first announced in October.

They're supposed to offer hands-free access to Google Assistant, passive noise cancellation, five hours of battery life (24 hours with the case), and enough Bluetooth so that they remain connected from up to three rooms away.

They’ll reportedly cost $179. It's not yet clear when these will arrive now that I/O 2020 is cancelled, but we think they'll still arrive sooner rather than later, especially now that they've hit the FCC. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.