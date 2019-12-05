Cleer's Flow II add Google Assistant to the hybrid noise cancelling cans

We wrote about Cleer's Flow hybrid noise-cancelling headphones coming to the UK earlier in the year. At the time, we'd been told there would be a version with Google Assistant on board.

That version is now with us. Called the Cleer Flow II it features the same hybrid noise-cancelling tech but adds Google's virtual assistant into the mix. You're able to call up Assistant at the touch of a dedicated button. It'll be available for $279/£249.

Again the headphones have patented 40mm ironless drivers making sure there's low distortion yet high resolution. And each of the earcups has its own chip and two microphones to power the hybrid active noise cancelling.

There's also a new 'conversation mode' so you can hear what's going on without having to remove your headphones, similar to the transparency mode on many wireless earbuds. And the gesture to invoke it is simple; just hold your hand against the left earcup. Removing your hand reverses the process.

The Cleeer Flow II headphones are also certified for Hi-Res Audio playback, too, and come with a case and in-flight adapter as well as a 3.5mm audio cable for wired use. Interestingly Cleer sticks to micro USB for charging rather than the USB-C connector that we're increasingly seeing in many new devices.