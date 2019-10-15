All-new Pixel Buds have long-range connection, better sound and a wireless charging case

Google has announced an all-new set of Pixel Buds that are flush with the ear and have adaptive sound.

There's ambient noise passthrough and a vent so you don't feel any pressure from the fit.

Beam-forming mics help reduce noisy calls, while Google has also worked on all-new speaker tech for the new Buds, which are designed to fit almost flush with the ear. They look to be available in a flesh-colour (which may be pink) and black.

Naturally, the Buds have hands-free access to Google Assistant.

Battery-wise, they offer 5 hours of continuous listening with up to 24 hours from the wireless charging case which also has a USB-C connector.

Google adds that the wireless connection with your phone is so good they'll keep connected at least three rooms away - that's not an amazing claim since many true wireless rivals are now capable of staying connected throughout a small to medium-sized home.

They'll cost $179 but unfortunately though they're not available until early 2020. That's quite an unusual move for Google to talk about something so far out, so we assume the launch date has slipped for these.