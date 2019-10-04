Marshall adds Google Assistant to its popular Major III headphones

Marshall has introduced a new version of its Major III headphones, Major III voice. It's almost the same model as before but it now has Google Assistant integrated.

And so you can get the answers to your needs and wishes - ask Google Assistant how the traffic is, play music, get the latest news - it's all accessible.

The Assistant isn't hands-free however; you will need to press and hold the voice button on the headphones. The multi-directional control knob enables you to perform all the usual playback controls as well as power the headphones off. And, of course, you can answer and reject calls on your phone.

There's also another feature we're quite excited about - 60 hours of Bluetooth playback which is double the previous model. Some competitors can't even claim half this, so it's an impressive figure. With that amount of juice, there's every chance you'll only need to charge them every few weeks even if you're using them for your daily commute.

The 40mm drivers offer excellent sound quality, too, while the originals were very comfortable to wear as well and these new headphones should be the same. Check out our original Marshall Major III review.

The Major III Voice will be available from mid-October for $169/£150.