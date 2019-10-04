  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Google headphone news

Marshall adds Google Assistant to its popular Major III headphones

|
Marshall Marshall adds Google Assistant to its popular Major III headphones
The best cheap in-ear headphones deals in September 2019: Save $125 on Sony WI-1000X, £123 off B&O Play Beoplay E8
The best cheap in-ear headphones deals in September 2019: Save $125 on Sony WI-1000X, £123 off B&O Play Beoplay E8

- They boast 60 hours of battery life, too

Marshall has introduced a new version of its Major III headphones, Major III voice. It's almost the same model as before but it now has Google Assistant integrated.

And so you can get the answers to your needs and wishes - ask Google Assistant how the traffic is, play music, get the latest news - it's all accessible.

The Assistant isn't hands-free however; you will need to press and hold the voice button on the headphones. The multi-directional control knob enables you to perform all the usual playback controls as well as power the headphones off. And, of course, you can answer and reject calls on your phone. 

MarshallMarshall adds Google Assistant to its Major III headphones image 2

There's also another feature we're quite excited about - 60 hours of Bluetooth playback which is double the previous model. Some competitors can't even claim half this, so it's an impressive figure. With that amount of juice, there's every chance you'll only need to charge them every few weeks even if you're using them for your daily commute. 

The 40mm drivers offer excellent sound quality, too, while the originals were very comfortable to wear as well and these new headphones should be the same. Check out our original Marshall Major III review

The Major III Voice will be available from mid-October for $169/£150. 

MarshallMarshall adds Google Assistant to its Major III headphones image 3
PopularIn Headphones
Apple AirPods 3: Release date, rumours, specs and price
Marshall adds Google Assistant to its popular Major III headphones
This is what Apple's AirPods 3 look like
Microsoft Surface Earbuds offer 24-hour battery life and Office integration
Bowers & Wilkins PX5 initial review: Wireless on-ears impress with aptX Adaptive and ANC
Amazon Echo Buds initial review: The competition is tough