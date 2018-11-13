Pioneer has added a new pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones to its Scene Style range. And they support Google Assistant and hi-res audio.

Called the S9 (SE-MS9BN) headphones, the most notable thing about Pioneer's latest over-ears is that they work with Google's own AI helper, so you can easily access the voice assistant while on the go. Ask it to play music from Google Play Music or get directions in Google Maps. You can also get information, have notifications and messages read to you, set reminders and timers, and do all the usual Assistant-type things.

Like other Google Assistant headphones, you press the button on the headphones themselves to start a conversation with your Google Assistant. Beyond voice assistant capabilities, the headphones bring hi-res audio reproduction, as they feature 40mm diameter "rare-Earth-magnet" drivers, support for Qualcomm aptX HD audio, and CCAW (Copper-Clad Aluminium Wire) voice-coils.

With the drivers on these over-ear headphones, you're supposed to get "bass extension", a "wide frequency response", and "expanded dynamic range, while the aptX codecs - in addition to AAC - ensure high quality wireless playback and "deep, clear, and spatially convincing sound". Lastly, Pioneer said the voice-coils enable "clean and accurate sound throughout the audio spectrum, from deep bass notes to crystalline highs".

Other features include buttons and a microphone on the headphone housing that let you easily adjust the volume, skip tracks, and take calls; support for NFC functionality for instant device pairing; a transmission battery time of 27 hours; an Ambient Awareness Mode that promises to eliminate external noise; and active noise-cancelling tech that detects external sounds and generates frequencies to cancel them out.

And with something called "Multi-Point Function", two smartphones can be wirelessly connected to the headphones at the same time. The headphones also work with Pioneer's new Headphone app, so you can switch between noise management modes, and more.

The S9 SE-MS9BN headphones cost £199.99, are available in black or gold finishes, and will be available from the end of November 2018.