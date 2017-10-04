Google Pixel Buds in-ear headphones will translate speech in real time

Google used its 4 October event to unveil a new Daydream View VR headset, and with it, introduced a pair of wireless in-ear Bluetooth headphones called Google Pixel Buds. While they will work with the Daydream View, the Pixel branding means they're just as capable of pairing with the Pixel 2 smartphones.

Of course, they're first and foremost a pair of in-ear headphones to deliver music to your ears, but their headline feature is built-in, real-time speech translation.

It works by connecting to Google Assistant built into the Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones, and a touch of the right earbud will activate it. If you have someone speaking to you in a foreign language, you can press and hold the earbud, activate Assistant, and it will tell you what the person is saying in your native language.

You can then press and hold the earbud, reply in your native language and your Pixel phone will then read aloud what you're saying in the other person's language.

The Pixel Buds come supplied with a carry case that doubles up as a charger. The Pixel Buds get 5 hours of battery life from a single charge, and you can get up to 24 hours of life from a single charge of the case.

Because the Pixel Buds connect to Google Assistant, you can use them to access all of Google's other services, such as asking Assistant to play music or set reminders. The right earbud can also be used to control music playback, tapping it will play and pause what you're listening to, while a swipe will change the volume.

The Pixel Buds can also automatically connect to a Pixel smartphone, or an Android phone running Marshmallow or newer, in a similar way to how Apple and Beats headphones with the W1 chip connect to the iPhone.

The Google Pixel Buds are available to pre-order now for £159 in Just Black, Cleary White and Kinda Blue, to match the colours of the Pixel 2 smartphones.