Dyson Zone is an air purifier and over-ear headphones in one

(Pocket-lint) - Dyson has announced its first step into the wearable technology sector with the Dyson Zone - a pair of air purifying over-ear headphones. Yes, you read that right.

The Dyson Zone has been six years in the making with more than 500 prototypes, and the end result is a pair of premium headphones that offer features like active noise cancellation (ANC), but more uniquely, a magnetically attachable air purifying visor that delivers filtered airflow to the nose and mouth.

The over-ear headphones feature two motors in each earcup, along with an electrostatic filtration technology that drags air from the outside and is said to capture 99 per cent of particle pollution as small as 0.1 microns, like dust, pollen and bacteria. There's also a potassium-enriched carbon filter within the ear cups to capture city gases.

Two streams of purified air are then delivered to the nose and mouth contact free through the visor which slots in easily below each earcup and sits across the face.

There are four air purification modes consisting of low, medium, high and auto. Low is designed for when you're sitting down, medium for when you're walking down the street, high for when you're on the tube and auto will use the accelerometers within the headphones to determine the best mode based on your breathing and exertion levels.

In terms of audio capabilities, the Dyson Zone offers three ANC modes, comprising Isolation, Conversation and Transparency. Isolation mode offers the highest level of ANC, while Conversation mode kicks in automatically when you dip the visor, turning off the air filtration to save battery and amplify converation. Transparency mode allows you to be aware of surroundings, such as sirens.

The Dyson Zone can be used as intended with the visor attached, delivering audio and air filtration in one. It can also be used for audio only with the visor removed, and there are also face coverings in the box, including an FFP2-compliant face covering, which can be attached to the visor.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 12 March 2021 Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will be available online from Autumn 2022 and in Dyson Demo Stores. Pricing has yet to be revealed.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.