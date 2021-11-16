(Pocket-lint) - True wireless earbuds have become a big deal, but some major audio brands have bided their time before entering the market. Denon is one such company, which has waited until now to reveal a duo of TWS models - the brand's very first.

There's the entry Denon Wireless Earbuds (AH-C630W), plus the level-up Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (AH-C830NCW) - which, in the case of the latter, add active noise-cancelling technology (ANC), as the product name makes perfectly clear.

Both models are IPX4 rated for water-resistance, making them practical for casual wear or during workouts in the rain. The Noise Cancelling Earbuds also feature Google Fast Pair for double-quick Android device pairing.

The two models aren't identical but with and without ANC, though, as the drivers within differ too. The C630W feature 10mm drivers, while the C830NCW feature larger 11x10mm drivers, plus the built-in microphones to make ANC and beamforming for voice calls possible.

The larger scale of the Noise Cancelling Earbuds also means greater battery life, at six hours per charge (24 hours total from the included case), while the Denon Wireless Earbuds offer four-and-a-half hours per charge (18 hours total with the case).

The Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (AH-C830NCW) will be priced at a very reasonable £139//€/$159, while the Denon Wireless Earbuds (AH-C630W) are an even more affordable £89//€/$99 if you don't care for the ANC technology.

That kind of competitive pricing, plus the strength of the Denon brand name, ought to make for a compelling option within this ever-busying market. Both models are available in black or white finishes too, maintaining that classic Denon aesthetic.