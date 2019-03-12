Denon's GC travel headphone range has noise cancelling and wired/wireless options

Denon’s latest GC travel headphones come in three versions, two of which feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC).

The high-end AH-GC30 features aptX HD Bluetooth and ANC with four microphones and three modes, for flight, city and office (for quiet workspaces) use plus ambient pass-through. This works with a tap on one of the earcups, so it's pretty flexible.

There’s a 20 hour battery life if you’re using Bluetooth and ANC, although you can add an extra five hours if you use a cable instead of Bluetooth.

A 10 minute quick charge will give you around 2.5 hours of use, which almost doubles with a 15 minute charge. You can charge to fill in around two hours.

The AH-GC30 doesn’t have ANC but does have aptX HD Bluetooth – as a result you get a longer 30 hour battery life. The AH-GC25NC is a wired version with ANC and a 40-hour battery life – in other words, they don’t have Bluetooth. This has an inline microphone, while you also get an in-line remote on the cables supplied with the Bluetooth models.

Each uses Denon's proprietary FreeEdge driver tech, which reduces unwanted resonance.

All the headphones are available in black and white. If you're using them wired with a PC you're also able to choose to connect them via USB for the best-quality audio.

The three headphones will be available this month priced at AH-GC30 (£299), AH-GC25NC (£265) and AH-GC25W (£215).