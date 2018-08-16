Denon reveals next-gen AH-D5200 wooden earcup headphones

Denon has revealed its latest AH-D5200 wired headphone with the company's distinctive wooden earcup styling coupled with an aluminum headband.

The wood used is zebrawood, says Denon. According to the company there is an acoustic purpose since they reduce unwanted vibrations from the Japanese-made FreeEdge 50mm drivers - designed by Denon itself. While we think the headphones look good, they're definitely more styled for in-home use in our opinion.

The previous generations of these headphones have provided good comfort and detailed sound so we'd expect the same from this new model. The £549 headphones are available now.

Denon also recently announced the latest version of its compact network music system - the £449 CEOL N10. It's a receiver with Amazon Alexa built-in plus a plethora of input and playback options.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (including Spotify and Tidal), AirPlay 2 and Denon's own Heos multiroom system are supported, while everything is controlled from a touch-sensitive panel on top of the unit.

Available in white, grey and black, the system can stream from network storage and even has a CD player, USB port for MP3 playback and FM/AM radio but weirdly no DAB - internet radio is favoured instead. There's also optical inputs for connection to a TV. Optional speakers are available for £100 more. It's available this month.

Denon has also introduced other higher-end receivers recently that utilise Amazon Alexa - the AVR-X4500H (£1,499) available next month and the AVR-X3500H (£899) available now. Denon and its sister brand Marantz were bought by US audio firm Sound United early last year and the combined company is looking to introduce Alexa into more gear across the board such as the Polk Command Bar.