Denon AH-D1200 headphones offer style and substance on-the-go

Denon has a new pair of over-ear headphones that not only look good, but have some serious audio might to keep you company on your daily commute.

The AH-D1200 feature large 50mm drivers inside the ear cups which have been tuned to deliver a wonderfully clear, detailed sound straight to your ears. The drivers are not only built from rigid materials, but they're mounted on vibration-reducing baffles to keep any interference at bay.

They support high-resolution audio too, so should you have any tracks stored on your phone or other portable music player, you can be safe in the knowledge they will be faithfully reproduced.

If the sound isn't exactly to your taste, you can use the companion Denon Audio application to fine tune it using the EQ settings.

We've been able to put a pair of the D1200s on our head - although we couldn't listen as they were a dummy model - and we can safely say they are exceptionally comfortable. The memory foam ear pads and headband are covered in a soft leather, while the hanger connecting the ear cups is made from a durable die cast aluminium. They're finished in either black, or white with gold accents, both of which look far more premium than their price tag suggests.

The D1200 are a wired headphone only, so no Bluetooth here, but they come with two cables, one of which has an in-line mic and Apple-compatible music control module. They also come supplied with a carry case and feature a foldable design to make them truly portable.

The Denon AH-D1200 are available now for £169.