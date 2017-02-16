  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Denon headphone news

Denon AH-C160W wireless sports in-ears are built to last and sound great too

|
Denon Denon AH-C160W wireless sports in-ears are built to last and sound great too
The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones
The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones

- Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity

- Clear Voice Capture for easier to hear phone calls

- Available now in black, blue and white

Denon is targeting the more active among you with its latest pair of in-ears, the AH-C160W. They're a wireless pair of in-ear headphones that connect to a phone or portable music player via Bluetooth, of the more powerful Class 1 variety.

Class 1 Bluetooth has great signal strength, so you won't need to worry if your phone isn't within touching distance of the headphones, you'll still get top-notch sound quality.

And the sound quality is something Denon is keen to shout about. The company's entire 50+ years of audio expertise has gone into the C160Ws, so you know they're not just a pair that's been thrown together in a week.

Inside the earpieces is Denon's own digital signal processing (DSP) technology and Clear Voice Capture, which is a technology that promises to reduce external noise when you take phone calls, so you can clearly hear every word. It also provides voice prompts for things such as battery life, and can support a number of different languages.

Denondenon ah c160w wireless sports in ears are built to last and sound great too image 2

If you're out running, cycling or in the gym, you won't need to worry about the headphones coming out your ears, as they benefit from Denon's carefully designed Earhook technology, and come supplied with three different sizes of ring, four pairs of silicone ear tips and a pair of Comply Foam eartips, so a tight seal is guaranteed.

And being sports headphones, they're moisture and sweat resistant up to IPX5/7 standards. Denon's AH-C160W sports in-ears are available now in black, blue and white for £149 via Denon's own website.

PopularIn Headphones
Skullcandy launches $130 Push, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones
Amazon and Google AirPods coming 2019, both said to rival Apple
New Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones?
Apple AirPods 3 to get new design but AirPods 2 still coming early 2019
10 best music gifts for Christmas
Comments