Denon’s new in-ears use double drivers for double power

- Use patented driver technology

- Companion app to optimise sound

The AH-C821 in-ear headphones enter straight at the top of Denon’s in-ear models and use what the company is calling a Double Air Compression Driver.

It’s a new, patented design that places two 11.5cm drivers one in front of the other and claims to move more ait for “powerful, low-distortion bass”.

To further ensure you get only the finest sound into your ears, Denon has separated wires from the plug to each driver. Separated wires help to minimise unwanted interference to the audio signal. This new method is a world first from Denon.

The drivers sit inside an aluminium casing, which not only looks good, but helps to keep everything rigid to keep pesky vibrations at bay. There’s more technical wizardry in the form of front and rear Denon Acoustic Optimiser ports, which promise to equalise air pressure around the drivers to keep the sound as distortion-free as possible.

While the hardware should be enough to keep most listeners happy, you can adjust the sound using the companion Denon Audio app for iOS and Android. From the app you can optimise the sound of the device you’re using, as well as giving you a new player interface with access to TuneIn radio.

Denon supplies the AH-C821 in-ears with Comply foam ear-tips which expand to fill yours ears and provide a tight seal, so no sound can leak out. You’re also given four pairs of silicone tips, carry case and cable clip. They’ll be available "soon" for £169.

