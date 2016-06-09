Denon AH-C160W wireless fitness headphones: Small, light and waterproof

Alongside a new model of flagship over-ear headphones, Denon has also announced an upgrade to its wireless fitness headphones.

The AH-C160Ws are said to be 20 per cent lighter and smaller than the original AH-W150s, alongside offering better comfort. They feature a sporty, premium design and a waterproof rating of IPX/7, which is an improvement on their predecessors.

The new wireless fitness headphones will be available in three colours comprising black, white and blue, all of which will offer support for voice prompts in seven languages. The previous model came in yellow, blue and black.

The AH-C160Ws are equipped with Bluetooth, as you would expect, and they feature a Sports Comply ear tip that Denon says will offer a comfort fit. Driver size has not been detailed as yet but their predecessors offer an 11.5mm so we would imagine the new model will be similar.

We weren't able to try the new wireless fitness headphones on, but they look nice and slim so we're hoping they won't look too bulky when worn.

There are volume controls on the side and the rubber texture looks comfortable.

The Denon AH-C160W wireless fitness headphones will be available from November 2016 for £129, complete with a carrying case.