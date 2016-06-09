Denon's AH-7200 over-ear headphones: Wood you wear them?

Denon has announced it will be launching a new model of over-ear headphones at the end of 2016.

The AH-D7200s feature real wood housing similar to the company's D7100s but the new model is a little larger and rounder in comparison to the older model.

There is a 50mm Denon Free Edge Driver within the new headphones to enable pure piston motion for what the company says will deliver superior sound, and the wood is also said to enhance the sound quality.

Additionally, the AH-D7200s feature three dimensional-cut artificial leather ear-pads, a 7N purity cable and a 3.5mm detachable cable system. There is an Apple remote and microphone cable included and a cable jack floating system to stop cable vibration noise is also on board.

While we weren't able to test the sound quality of the D7200s, they were comfy, even if they felt a little large for our head. The cushioning felt nice though and the design is sophisticated.

A pair of dual driver in-ear headphones and another pair of in-ear headphones were also announced at the company European conference in the form of the AH-C821s and AH-C720s, respectively. The C821s will arrive in September for £149 and the C720s will also launch in September for £119.

The flagship over-ear Denon AH-D7200s will be available from December for £599.