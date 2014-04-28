  Denon AH-W150 Exercise Freak headphones now available in UK with orange finish

Denon's latest version of the AH-W150 headphones, which originally launched a couple years ago, are now available for purchase in the UK with the brand name Exercise Freak and an orange finish.

The Exercise Freak In-Ear headphones actually come in a range of bright finishes and feature a perspiration resistant construction. As for the technology inside, the headphones feature Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity, an on-board amplifier, integrated controls with a microphone, lossless transfer of music for wireless streaming, low latency times of 32ms, a rechargeable battery that lasts 7 hours, and anti-microbial ear tips ranging in size from extra small to large.

You can use the headphones with the Denon Sport mobile for iPhone and Android, as well. The app features GPS tracking, a workout journal, track-progress features, an online community, and the ability to share music with other users. Denon said listening to music while exercising helps to increase productivity by 20 per cent - and that its updated headphones feature a flexible, reflective back band for better visibility along with a secure mesh carrying case.

In Pocket-lint's review of the original AH-W150 sport headphones, we said they sounded fantastic, were light, and had plenty of attitude to make you stand out from the crowd. Apart from the new orange colour, you can grab a pair of AH-W150 Exercise Freak headphones in yellow or black. They are available in the UK for £79 at selected Denon dealers including Selfridges' website.