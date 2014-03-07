  Denon's Music Mania series adds AH-C120 and AH-C50 in-ear headphones

Audio device maker Denon has introduced two new in-ear headphones within its Music Maniac series, the AH-C120 and AH-C50.

The AH-C120 Music Maniac in-ear headphones feature 11.5 mm drivers tuned to a Flat EQ, a "hybrid metal" housing that cuts out resonance of bass-enhanced music, a non-tangle cable with 1-button remote and integrated microphone, adapter cable for Sony smartphones, silicon ear tips available in multiple sizes, and Comply foam ear tips for a custom fit, and a carrying case with zipper.

The AH-C50 Music Maniac in-ear headphones feature 9 mm drivers tuned to a Flat EQ, a non-tangle cable with 1-button remote and integrated microphone, adapter cable for Sony smartphones, and silicon ear tips for a custom fit available in multiple sizes. These headphones will cost £39 when they land in March, while the more feature-rich AH-C120 will cost £89.

There's also a Denon Audio app for iOS and Android which, as Denon described, will "further enhance the listening experience". The app features the ability to create and share custom EQ curves with an integrated 1000-band equaliser (in-app purchase required), a range of EQ presets, the option to download tunes from iTunes (for iOS only), tools for find and purchasing concert tickets, and sharing to Facebook or Twitter.

READ: Best headphones 2013: The best on-ear and over-ear headphones available

Denon's Audio app is now available for download, while both new in-ear headphones will launch later this month. Additionally, the AH-C120 will only be offered in black, but the AH-C50 will be offered in both black and silver.