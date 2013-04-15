Denon AH-D340 and AH-D321 headphones offer high-end audio thrills for the smartphone generation

Denon has pulled the wraps off two new pairs of high-performance over-ear headphones that come in at less premium price points.

The Denon AH-D340 borrow much of the DNA of the company's AH-D600 cans, including similar design and pentagonal-shaped memory foam ear pads. Plus, they are tuned to a flat EQ, so render music as it was intended to be heard when originally recorded, rather than add levels of bass that can distort certain mid and high-range notes.

Each earpiece comes with a 40mm driver with neodymium magnet, while the headphones have a tangle-free cable including an in-line remote control for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

The more urban Denon AH-D321 pair include a proprietary built-in control wheel and integrated microphone on the earcup. Unlike the AH-D340, these are more favourable to bass-heavy tracks, and are aimed at those who want to look good when out and about, but with the high-end audio performance to match.

A 2-axis earcup design provides 360-degree articulation and the headband is adjustable.

Both headphones are paired with dedicated iOS applications from Denon, the Audio App and Club App respectively.

The Audio App offers a high-quality audio player with easy playlist creation and EQ curve generation. There's also a real-time spectrum analyser, and you can share your EQ curves with others.

A deal with TuneIn Radio also offers more than 70,000 internet radio stations through the app.

The Club App offers much of the same, but with song lyric access too.

You can buy the Denon AH-D340 and AH-D321 headphones now, with the former costing £179 and the latter £129.