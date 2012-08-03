Denon unveils new headphone line-up with £1,000 headset

Denon will introduce eight new model headphones before October as part of a new range of audio products from the manufacturer. However, judging by the first two to be revealed, you’ll want to get saving now.

The Denon AH-D7100 is the manufacturer’s flagship headphones and will be available for the tidy sum of £1,000. Featuring genuine mahogany-wood earcups and Denon’s 50mm “Free Edge Nano Fibre” drivers, the AH-D7100 falls into Denon’s Music Maniac category.

There are four categories: Music Maniac, which caters for the audio enthusiast with the headphones tuned to a flat EQ; Urban Power, which targets fans of techno, Hip-Hop and Drum ‘n’ Bass; Globe Cruiser, which features noise-cancellation technology and is aimed towards the traveller; and Exercise, Freak which has accentuated bass for the sporty types to workout to.

As part of the Globe Cruiser category, Denon has also unveiled the AH-NCW500 (£400) which offers handsfree calling when paired up to any Bluetooth-enabled handset, along with a cable and airline adapter for when you’re jet-setting across the world.

Both these and future Denon headphones within their new range will have a host of apps available to them from both the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

These include the Denon Audio App that enables users to customise their EQ and EQ presets, the Denon Club App which shares your music with your Facebook and Twitter followers and the Denon Sport App which uses GPS tracking to monitor your workout before sharing your results with your social networking communities.

Would you shell out for Denon's new headphones? Let us know in the comments below...