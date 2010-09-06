New Creative gaming headset lets you hear up and down

If the thought of wearing a pair of World of Warcraft headphones from Creative makes you feel rather nauseous and sad (sorry WOW gamers), then Creative feels your pain, fear, and sympathy.

Perhaps hearing people scream "That's great, but can I get them without the shit on the side" the company has announced a set of headphones designed for gamers that will bring you all the benefits of the WoW headset, but without the WoW.

In steps the Tactic 3D gaming headsets featuring THX TruStudio Pro technology for a "completely immersive 3D audio experience", claims Creative.

Available in September, the Sound Blaster Tactic 3D Alpha and Sound Blaster Tactic 3D Sigma gaming headsets are the first Sound Blaster headsets to feature customizable profiles and ones that can hear not only left and right, but up and down too.

That, says professional gamers, makes a big difference in how you can perform in game:

"The difference between hearing sounds just to left of me versus to left and above me is huge when playing in a tournament match. THX TruStudio Pro Surround 3D gives me the advantage I need versus using standard 5.1 and 7.1 headsets", said Yfran "Eafra" Garcia, professional FIFA player.

Thankfully in losing the World of Warcraft badge and licensing paraphernalia the price has been drastically reduced as well - the new models will be 59.99 euros for the Tactic 3D Alpha, and 89.99 euros for the Sigma models.

Both headsets connect to your PC via USB and also feature a detachable boom mic so you can bark orders to your mates at the same time.