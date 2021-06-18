Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Cambridge Audio offers its Melomania 1+ headphones at a discount for the first time

Cambridge Audio Cambridge Audio offers its Melomania 1+ headphones at a discount for the first time
(Pocket-lint) - The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earphones provide clean, clear audio in a small and lightweight package. And for the first time, Cambridge Audio is offering the Melomania 1+ earphones on sale for £99.95 / €109.95 (originally £119.95 / €129.95). See the deal over here.

There are some features that make the Melomania 1+ earphones stand out. Firstly, 45 hours of playback time is pretty substantial (the earphones have nine hours on a single charge), but the audio quality is what you are after with these headphones.

The 5.8mm drivers each fit in a tiny 4.6g bud and have an impressive 9 hours of playback time on a single charge (the case gives a total of 45 hours of battery life). You can also customise the EQ settings through the included app.

You get USB-C fast charging when that eventually runs out, which is ideal. They're available in white or black, use Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC and aptX support), and have multiple sized earpieces for a good fit.

