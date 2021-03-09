Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ is a tweak of the successful true wireless earphones

(Pocket-lint) - Like many others, we were big fans of Cambridge Audio's Melomania true wireless earphones on release in 2019, not least the excellent sound quality.

Now Cambridge Audio has revamped them - the new Melomania 1+ earphones boast several new features including app control and customisable EQ settings. The grey finish has now been replaced by a crisp white while the black is unchanged. USB-C fast charging is now supported.

The earphones also retain what was great about the originals, with Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC and aptX support), 5.8mm drivers and IPX5 protection against rain and sweat. Again each bud is super lightweight at 4.6g and battery life overall is 45 hours (the earphones have nine hours on a single charge). The earphones also now come with both medium and large memory foam ear tips as well.

The timing of the new release is interesting because they come hot on the heels of the Melomania Touch, a completely different pair of true wireless earphones that we'd assumed were the main follow-up to the original Melomania. The new 1+ also feature the High Performance Audio mode from the Melomania Touch.

Again, we loved the sound of the Melomania Touch, but they suffered from connection issues while the touch-controls weren't that practical.

The true wireless market has become a little more complicated since Cambridge Audio first entered it and the competition is more fierce than ever, so it'll be interesting to see how the 1+ fit in.

