Cambridge Audio price drops its superb Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Although they have a weird name, Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1 true wireless headphones are some of the finest true wireless buds we've heard. What's more, they've consistently been well-priced, too.

Now the price has dropped still further and they're at $79.95/£79.95 from Amazon US and UK for a limited time over the Black Friday period until Early December - that's a full $10/£10 less than they were on Prime Day.

In our Melomania review we said: "It's rare to find such a complete pair of earphones at such a low price point, especially in the wire-free category. With Cambridge Audio's first untethered in-ears you get superb sound, convenience, reliability and stupid long battery life, for less than the price of any big-name rival."

Indeed, it's hard to believe these are Cambridge Audio's first in-ear product such is their quality, and we always keep a pair in our bag - the only real miss versus competing products is that the charging case only charges with a cable rather than via a Qi wireless charging mat. But the charging case carries a whopping 45 hours of charge, while the buds themselves last up to nine hours.

The earphones have an RRP of £150. However, they were available for around $/£120 at launch and have been seen at sub-$/£100 more recently.

Writing by Dan Grabham.