Now Cambridge Audio is getting in on the true wireless game

- The bizarrely-named Melomania 1 are sweat and water-proof, too

Cambridge Audio has announced its first pair of true wireless, sweat and water-proof earphones - but they do have a somewhat bizarre name - Melomania 1. 

Despite what you might think the name isn't a health condition but instead is defined as an "abnormal love of music" - it's also the name of the live music venue on the ground floor of Cambridge Audio’s London office.

Designed to be worn in all conditions, they'll naturally be compared to the Apple AirPods - they do have a favourable price compared to the Pods at $130/£120, while they also smash Apple's super convenient in-ears for battery life at nine hours, with 36 extra hours in the charging case (yes, that's 45 hours in total). 

That alone is enough to give them plenty of consideration and you'd expect they have decent sound quality, too, with 5.8mm drivers that even incorporate graphene in the diaphragms - we're looking forward to giving them a spin ourselves.

Cambridge AudioNow Cambridge Audio is getting in on the true wireless game image 2

They've also got the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX so you'll get the best sound whatever device you're using them with. 

One of the best features is that aforementioned protection against water and sweat- IPX5 certification. While there are obviously other great fitness headphones, there aren't vast numbers of sweatproof true wireless headphones.

Each earphone weighs 4.6g and are supplied with a choice of silicone and memory foam ear tips, as you'd expect. 

For clear calls, there are also micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture noise-cancelling tech, too.

We'll be reviewing the Melomania 1 soon on Pocket-lint. 

Cambridge AudioNow Cambridge Audio Is Getting In On The True Wireless Game image 3
