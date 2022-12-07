Bowers & Wilkins turns to McLaren for next Px8 special edition

(Pocket-lint) - After the super swish James Bond 007 variant of its Px8 wireless headphones, Bowers & Wilkins has turned to the automotive industry. It has partnered with British supercar manufacturer McLaren for the B&W Px8 McLaren Edition.

Featuring the same audiophile specifications as the standard ANC headphones we awarded five-stars in our review, the McLaren Edtion features the car maker's trademark colourway - a galvanic grey finish and papaya orange highlights.

The orange in particular is famed for appearing on the brand's earliest F1 racing cars.

In terms of audio performance, the Px8 headphones support Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive wireless tech for near lossless transmission from an enabled source. They also feature Bluetooth 5.0 and up to 30 hours of battery life.

There's a 40mm Carbon Cone drive unit in each ear, which are angled to present a wider front sound stage than many equivalents.

They connect to Android or iOS devices via the Bowers & Wilkins Music app and feature six microphones that measure ambient sound to cancel and block it out without impacting the playback experience.

"We are delighted to unveil the Px8 McLaren Edition, which builds on the award-winning and long-standing collaboration between McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins. The shared ethos of pushing the boundaries, innovation and the pursuit for perfection is apparent in all products that both brands have collaborated on to-date," said McLaren's chief sales and marketing officer, George Biggs.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edtion is available now from B&W's own website, the McLaren online store, and select retailers, priced at £699. $799, €799.

Writing by Rik Henderson.