(Pocket-lint) - Bowers & Wilkins has become a partner of the James Bond film franchise and, as such, has unveiled a special edition pair of its luxury Px8 ANC headphones.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition features the same specifications as the recently launched model, but come in a midnight blue finish inspired by the dinner jacket worn by Sean Connery in Dr. No.

They also feature the barrel logo in each earcup, as generally seen at the start on Bond movies. And, there's a small red accent on the power button.

The 007 logo can be found at the top of the earpiece.

Bowers & Wilkins has a history of working with the film franchise that stretches back for decades - long before this partnership. Its 800 Series loudspeakers have been used to monitor the recording of some of the most iconic soundtracks at London's Abbey Road Studios, including 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre.

"Our new partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to highlight the close connection we've had with some of the iconic music of 007 over the years. Together, we will continue to celebrate the instrumental role that music plays in this global cultural phenomenon," said the company's vice president of brand marketing, Giles Pocock.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition headphones are available now from B&W's own website and the online 007Store.

They will also go on sale in select retailers from 26 October 2022, priced at £699 / $799 / €799.

Writing by Rik Henderson.