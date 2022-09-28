Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are flagship ANC headphones in every sense

(Pocket-lint) - Bowers & Wilkins introduced its latest generation Px7 ANC headphones earlier this year, with the flagship Px7 S2 pair, but now it's going one better.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless active noise cancelling headphones are the most premium it has made to date, featuring bespoke, ultra-high resolution carbon cones, luxury materials, and hi-res audio support that bely their practicality and portability.

A 40mm carbon cone drive unit can be found in each ear, angled forward for a wider soundstage. It's a technology inspired by the brand's 700 Series loudspeakers.

They are capable of ultra-fast response and low distortion across the frequency range, so are capable of providing audiophile standard sound representation. B&W claims they provide "the best sound quality" it has delivered from wireless headphones.

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive is on board for near lossless Bluetooth transmission, while USB-C and 3.5mm mini-jack are on board too, for those who prefer a wired connection sometimes.

The noise cancellation technology uses six microphones, with two measuring the output of each drive unit, two reacting to ambient sound, and two dedicated to voice clarity for calls. This includes wind reduction.

The build of the Px8 headphones is improved through over the Px7 S2 pair through the use of nappa leather and a cast aluminium arm structure. Two colour options are available - black leather and tan.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 30 hours, with fast charge allowing for seven hours of playback after just 15 minutes.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 ANC wireless headphones are available now, priced at £599 / €699 / $699.

Writing by Rik Henderson.