(Pocket-lint) - Bowers & Wilkins has unveiled a successor to its critically acclaimed Px7 wireless ANC headphones.

The B&W Px7 S2 over-ears retain many of the features of the last model, but add plenty of enhancements.

They come with improved active noise cancellation technology, with a new algorithm to better block out ambient sounds. The microphones for voice calling have been improved too, with a digital sound processor for clarity.

Perhaps the most significant changes, though, are a reversion to more conventional Bowers & Wilkins aesthetics, with raised aluminium deco plates on the outside of each ear and less pressure across the headband for a more comfortable fit.

The earcups have also been softened, which improves comfort and noise isolation.

The headphones feature a newly designed 40mm bio cellulose driver for each ear, with faster response timing and lower distortion.

Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive streaming codec is supported (through Bluetooth 5.0), while charging and wired audio connectivity are provided through included USB-C cables (one to 3.5mm jack).

Battery life is the same as the previous model - a quoted 30 hours of playback - although the Px7 S2 headphones support faster charging. They can now give seven hours of listening time for just 15 minutes of charge, and it only takes two hours to charge the headset from flat.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones are available now, in grey, blue and black, and priced at £379 / €429 / $399.

B&W will also introduce a higher-end pair of wireless ANC headphones later this year - the Bowers & Wilkins Px8. We'll bring you more news on those as soon as we can.

Writing by Rik Henderson.