Check out these deep price cuts on Bowers & Wilkins headphones

(Pocket-lint) - There are deep price cuts on Bowers & Wilkins on-ear in-ear headphones this Black Friday

The Bowers & Wilkins PX5 on-ear headphones are available for £139 down from £269. That's £130 off! These sleek on-ears feature the latest adaptive noise cancellation technology plus 25 hours of battery life. A 15 minute quick charge provides you with around five hours of playback.

And then the PI4 Noise-cancelling neckband wireless earbuds are down from £269 to £99, again a huge reduction. They're available in black, silver and gold and are designed by the same team as The 800 Diamond speakers used in Abbey Road Studios. A charge gives you 12 hours of battery life, while again there's a quick charge feature, too.

These deals are in addition to the hefty £130 discount on the PX7 over-ear headphones, down from around £350. They're also available in three colours, have adaptive ANC and boast 43mm drivers for powerful sound.

Writing by Dan Grabham.