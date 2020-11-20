Awesome discount sees the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 dropped to just £219!

(Pocket-lint) - Few headphones compare to the PX7 when it comes to audio quality and comfort, but that's no surprise when it's coming from the geniuses over at Bowers & Wilkins. It might not be a brand that's as mainstream as the likes of Sony, Bose and Sennheiser, but its headphones are stunning.

For Black Friday - or pre-Black Friday Friday (whatever you want to call it) - the superb Bowers & Wilkins PX7 is available for £219.99. That's a hefty £130 discounts on its usual price of around £350. To check out the deal head on over to Amazon.

Spec-wise, the PX7 is up there with the best of them and was good enough to earn itself a nomination for this year's Pocket-lint Awards and a 5-star Editor's Choice rating when we reviewed it back in January 2020.

The large drivers inside the cans deliver exceptional audio, while the angle of those drivers helps add space to the sound. The headphones feel robust, and also offer up to 30 hours of music playback from a full charge.

While they might not look like a premium headset, they certainly feel like it once you put them on your head, and the lightweight design means you can wear them for hours at a time without needing to take them off.

These really are a stunning pair of headphones and you could do much worse than picking a pair up at today's low price.

Writing by Cam Bunton.