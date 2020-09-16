(Pocket-lint) - Bowers & Wilkins has announced a new, anniversary edition version of its wireless active noise cancelling headphones.

To mark the company's decade of making headphones, the Bower & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition has been launched to offer another colour to the lineup.

Available alongside the space grey and silver versions, the Carbon Edition offers a sleek black aesthetic.

The overall colour is in honour of the carbon-fibre composite used for the arms, while diamond cut detailing on the earcups exudes a premium finish.

In terms of technology, the PX7 Carbon Edition headphones are identical to the model we gave five-stars in our review in January.

They come with a 43.6mm driver in each ear, and support aptX Adaptive - the wireless lossless streaming codec from Qualcomm.

The PX7s also have active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an ambient pass-through function that allows the listener to hear people or announcements without having to remove the headset.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 30 hours with ANC switched on, and there is fast charge capability through a USB-C port. This gives an extra five hours of use for just 15 mintes of charge time.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition wireless headphones will be available from October, priced at £349.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson.