The superb Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless headphones are available at a huge discount for Black Friday.

Previously priced at £329.99, you can now get a pair on Amazon for just £219 - that's a mammoth 34 per cent off.

They are available in either blue and gold, or black.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones are a previous Pocket-lint Awards winner, so you know you're getting class-leading performance from one of the top British audio brands.

They feature adaptive noise cancellation and audiophile drive units, derived from the technology inside the £700 P9 Signature headphones from the same company.

They also come with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity with aptX HD support and 10Hz to 30kHz frequency response. Charging is through USB-C and provides up to 22 hours of power on a single-charge.

Built-in sensors will automatically turn off the headphones when you remove them, saving battery life when not in use. And, the noise cancellation technology will change the audio signature based on your surroundings - ANC will be employed at a greater level on a plane, for example.

In our five-star review, we said that "B&W comes from a true audiophile perspective and, in the PX, offers an excellent alternative.

"There is no doubting its audio performance prowess, with ANC both on and off, and in the new design flourishes it has a device to perhaps tempt those otherwise drawn by the Apple-owned Beats."