Audiophile company Bowers & Wilkins has built on the success of its first active noise cancelling headphones, the PX, with two new headsets and its first wireless neckband model.

It has also unveiled another neckband variant for those who don't require ANC.

Heading the new range is the spiritual successor to the PX, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7. Featuring hybrid noise cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings, the over-ears come with 30 hours of battery life with ANC activated, and 43mm drivers to provide deep, involving audio.

They cost £349.99 ($399.99), come in space grey or silver and, along with the rest of the new line-up, are the first headphones to market with apt-X Adaptive - the new Bluetooth codec that enables 24-bit wireless streaming and very low latency.

If you prefer on-ear headphones, a second pair has been added. The Bowers & Wilkins PX5 has similar ANC capabilities to the previous PX model, but in an on-ear design, so is more portable and compact.

The headset features two 35mm drivers and 25-hours of battery life with ANC activated.

You will be able to get the PX5 in blue or black for £269.99 ($299.99).

Both of the new PX models will be available in the coming weeks, feature fast charge technology to top up the battery quickly, and now use carbon fibre materials to reduce the weight in comparison to their predecessor.

As well as the headset entries, Bowers & Wilkins has introduced its first wireless neckband in-ears.

The Bowers & Wilkins PI3 and PI4 are both sweat resistant, feature two drivers in each ear, with their own amplifiers, and come with battery life of eight and 10 hours respectively.

The main difference is that the PI4 comes with active noise cancelling technology, whereas the PI3 pair do not.

Prices are £269.99 ($299.99) for the PI4, £169.99 ($199.99) for the PI3.

They too will be available in the coming weeks.