Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones are company's first with active noise cancellation

Bowers and Wilkins has finally entered the ANC arena with its PX headphones. The over-ear cans come with active noise cancellation and replace the company's P7 Wireless in its line-up.

That's because they have audiophile traits, even with the noise cancellation tech on board. The 40mm drivers used are derived from those in B&W's £700 P9 Signature flagship 'phones. They are similarly angled towards the ear to give you a more defined frontal soundstage.

The materials used slightly differ from other Bowers & Wilkins models. There is still the soft black leather the company is renowned for, on the ear cups and the inner headband, but the exterior is covered in a more robust ballistic nylon for durability.

You can opt for two different colour schemes, both inspired by Apple's iPhone designs. There is space grey, with a darker design that matches other headphones from the firm, and soft gold, combined blue and gold-finished aluminium for a more contemporary look.

They come with a "wear sensor" so will pause music and go into low power mode when not worn, yet switch on and play again when placed on your ears. And a dedicated application enables you to set different levels of noise cancellation, depending on whether you are in the office, city or in-flight. You can also turn it completely off.

Bowers & Wilkins claims that the PX's battery can last up to 22 hours with Bluetooth and ANC in use, up to 33 hours with ANC and wired. A 3.5mm cable is included in the box, along with a soft case and USB-C lead for charging.

The B&W PX is available now for £329.