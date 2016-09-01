Bowers & Wilkins P7 headphones go Wireless, perfect match for iPhone 7?

After having great success with the wireless version of its P5 over-ear headphones Bowers & Wilkins has adopted the same Bluetooth technology for its high-end, top-of-the-range P7 pair too.

The Bowers & Wilkins P7 Wireless headphones uses aptX Bluetooth connectivity to ensure high-resolution audio files can be received without loss in performance. They are also compatible with any Bluetooth device, regardless of audio quality.

This is especially noteworthy for the forthcoming iPhone 7, which is expected to come without a headphone jack for the first time. It is also unlikely to have aptX Bluetooth support, considering no other Apple product supports the standard. The P7 Wireless headphones will link to the new phone just as capably through normal Bluetooth though.

Two 40mm full-range drive units are utilised for clean, precise sound playback and make the transition from the revered wired version. They are made from aluminium, foam and sheep leather for a smart, comfortable fit, and a 370mAh battery provides up to 17 hours of wireless music.

A 3.5mm cable is also provided so you don't have to stop listening, even if the battery runs out of charge when travelling.

The Bowers & Wilkins P7 Wireless headphones will be available this month, September, for £319.99.

The company has also announced that the rest of its headphone range has dropped in price. The smaller P5 Wireless headphone are now £229.99, for example, representing a price drop of £100. The original wired P7 cans are now £279.99.

A new verson of the P3 headphones is also on its way. We'll update you when we find out more info.