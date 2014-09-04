Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2 upgrades over-ear cans with top-spec drivers, C5 S2 in-ears also available

Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2 is the update to one of our favourite over-ear headphones in recent years. Adding new drivers based on those found in the top-spec P7 series, the P5 S2 promises big sound from its small scale.

These drivers are described by Bowers as being more akin to how a hi-fi speaker system would sound. And having listened to the P7s we can confirm that is very good news indeed for the P5 S2. Using a suspended diaphragm, the sound is said to be more precise and accurate for an untainted, clean listen.

If you're after a set of over-ear cans, but can't stand the current trend for huge-scale bulk, then the P5 S2 is a mirror image of the original P5. These are small in scale, complete with cushioned headband with an exposed metal frame connecting to the leather-clad earcups with metal end plates.

A smartphone cable - including Made for iPhone Mic and Remote - and carry case is included in the box. Asking price is £249 and availability begins this month.

If over-ears aren't your thing then the C5 in-ear headphones also appear in their updated Series 2 form. Optimised 9.2mm dynamic drivers promise top-end sound in an elegant, subtle design. Also available from this month, priced £150.