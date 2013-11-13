Want four P3 headphones? Get this Bowers and Wilkins box set for £679

British audio company Bowers & Wilkins has a new box set featuring four pairs of P3 headphones, and it's called Spectrum of Sound.

Landing just in time for Christmas, the box set notably features all four colours (red, blue, black and white) together for the first time, making it an ideal gift for "music loving families", according to Bowers & Wilkins. However, at £679, it's safe to say this box set is for the real audio connoisseurs out there.

The P3 is an over-ear headphone. It's a part of the P-range, which includes the P5 at the top. The P3 is a light and rugged headphone, built from aluminium and rubber. It folds up for easy storage and stows away into a compact hard-shell carry case, and it comes with two cords for iPhone and other mobile devices.

Pocket-lint reviewed the P3 in 2012 and found it to be a great-looking, uber-comfortable headphone that costs a pretty penny, but it is also more than up to the job where demanding users are concerned. We praised the audio and design, and we considered the P3 on par with the P5.

Each pair of P3 costs £179, which means four of them would total £716. With the Spectrum of Sound box set though, you can save £37. That's not much of a savings, but hey - every little bit counts when it comes to Christmas shopping.