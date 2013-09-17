Bowers & Wilkins P7 over-ear headphones announced to sit at top of the line-up

Bowers & Wilkins has announced a new pair of headphones that immediately sit on top of its illustrious range. Dubbed Bowers & Wilkins P7, the new pair are the first from the British audio specialist to fit over the ear rather than on or inside.

They are styled similarly to the P5 and P3 sets, forgoing active noise cancellation for cushioned ear cups encased in soft leather that provide natural noise isolation. This way the audio performance is not hampered by additional technologies.

Other materials used in the design include brushed aluminium and steel, and a detachable cable features a remote control and microphone for hook-up to a smartphone - no specific model has been mentioned so far, but we'd put good money on there being an "i" at the front.

A standout feature highlighted by Bowers & Wilkins is that the drivers in the P7 feature diaphragms that work more like those in conventional hi-fi speakers than headphones. The voice coils are made from an aluminium/copper compound that reduces the weight to allow them to move more freely and therefore exhibit higher frequency dynamics.

The Bowers & Wilkins P7 will be out this month for £329.99 in the UK, $399.99 in the US.