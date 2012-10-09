Bowers & Wilkins offers new colour choices for P5 and C5 headphones

Bowers & Wilkins now offers two new colour schemes for its hugely popular P5 and C5 headphones. While the new editions retain all of the audio performance characteristics that have impressed the Pocket-lint team in the past, there's more design choice.

As well as the conventional black pair, the Bowers & Wilkins P5s now also come in Ivory, which will match a white iPhone 4S or iPhone 5. They retain the rigid aluminium faceplate and premium-grade leather earpads, but offer a less blokey, more subtle look.

The C5 in-ear noise-cancelling headphones now also come in Satin Titanium as well as black. They too offer the same Secure Loop design and Micro Porous Filter as the original version.

Each of the headphones comes with an approved Made for iPhone cable, with in-line microphone and remote functionality. Plus, the P5 cans also come with a generic audio cable that suits all other MP3 players and smartphones.

Available now, both the Black and Ivory versions of the Bowers & Wilkins P5 cost £249.99, while the Bowers & Wilkins C5 in either Gloss Black or Satin Titanium retail for £149.99.