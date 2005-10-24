  Bose introduces AL8 homewide wireless audio link

Bose has created a device that will allow owners of its DVD-based LIFESTYLE home entertainment system to transmit the audio signal wirelessly into another room.

The unit, called the AL8 homewide wireless audio link is simply plugged in to a standard wall outlet and a Bose hi-fi in one room and then a corresponding unit is connected to a LIFESTYLE stereo amplifier with speakers from Bose in another.

AL8 transmitter and the AR1 receiver come in black and each measure 7.62cm high by 15.24 wide and 15.24 deep. Once connected the two begin transmitting and receiving digital audio as well as control commands through the two-way wireless link.

The AL8 system is compatible with internal sources such as the digitally stored music on a LIFESTYLE system (through the technology of the uMusic intelligent playback system), CDs, and AM/FM, as well as from external audio sources connected to the media center - the TV, VCR or cable/satellite box.

The system provides dual stream transmission, allowing users to select from two different audio sources at the same time. In a primary room, for example, a user can be watching a movie through the LIFESTYLE 38 or 48 system, while speakers in another room play the system's stored music collection or AM/FM radio for another family member. The AL8 system can be used to expand a single LIFESTYLE system wirelessly into eight different rooms. No additional software or computer-based operation is required.

All BOSE® link enabled speaker systems are compatible with the AL8 wireless audio link, including the new LIFESTYLE RoomMate powered speaker system, the 3•2•1 and 3•2•1 GS Series II DVD home entertainment systems, the new WAVE radio/music systems and the LIFESTYLE stereo amplifiers connected to speakers from Bose. With the new optionally available radio-frequency PERSONAL Music Center II (remote control) from Bose, users have complete, interactive control over the LIFESTYLE system media center and most connected audio/video components from almost anywhere in the house.

The complete system and individual receivers will be available in October 2005 at authorized BOSE dealers.