Bose launches the new and improved QuietComfort Earbuds II

(Pocket-lint) - While the world was busy admiring Apple's latest gadgetry, Bose took a moment to remind us that the AirPods Pro aren't the only high-end wireless earbuds in town.

The noise cancellation pioneer has launched its latest buds in the ever-popular QuietComfort lineup, the QC Earbuds II.

-

Just like the AirPods Pro, the new Bose buds offer audio and noise cancellation that's custom-tuned to the unique shape of the user's ear.

The new pair has also seen a redesign and each bud is about a third smaller than its predecessor, weighing just 6 grams each.

A two-piece ear tip fitment system allows you to switch stability bands and ear tips to find the perfect fit.

"Since we brought noise cancellation to market, we've remained passionate about pushing boundaries in engineering, technology, and design — and the QuietComfort Earbuds II are the latest result of that commitment," said Raza Haider, chief product officer for Bose.

A new technology called CustomTune plays a proprietary tone and measures your ear canal's acoustic response in order to tailor the sound to your ear shape.

It sounds like Bose's take on the tech we saw in the NuraTrue Pro earbuds, and if it works as well, listeners are in for a treat.

As with the rest of the QuietComfort lineup, we can expect class-leading noise cancellation, and that's further enhanced by CustomTune.

The buds offer six hours of playback, with three additional charges provided by the case. The case will charge the buds fully in just one hour, while 20-minutes offers an additional 2 hours of playback.

If you're keen on picking up a set, they'll be available starting September 29 in the Triple Black colourway, at a price of $299 / £279.95. A lighter Soapstone option will be available later in the year.

Writing by Luke Baker.