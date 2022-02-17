Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Bose headphone news

Bose QuietComfort 45 adds EQ control, here's how to install the update

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Bose QuietComfort 45 adds EQ control, here's how to install the update
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Want to get even more out of your Bose QuietComfort 45 travel headphones? Well the audio company has just added equalisation (EQ) presets and manual adjustment.

It's a no-brainer to jump on this update, but how can you acquire the QC45's EQ controls? Let us explain.

Bose being Bose it's super easy to obtain this feature. Simply open the Bose Music app on your device (iOS, iPadOS, Android), sign-in and your existing product pairings will show, then pair your QC45 via Bluetooth - you may need to pull-and-hold the toggle on the side of the headphones to initiate the pairing process - and enter the product page within the app.

Then it's automatic: you should see a notification alert (we did on an Android device) showing you that a download and install is happening. If you don't spot anything then click into the QC45 product page in the app, hit the little Settings cog to the top right of the screen, scroll down to Technical Info where the firmware version is shown and a prompt should appear if there's an update available.

Pocket-lintBose QC45 headphones add EQ control photo 2

That's it, it's as simple as that. Once installed, restart the app and you'll see a new EQ tab with an illustrative dial symbol to the bottom left of the product page (alongside the Modes, Source and Tips tabs).

Within the EQ tab you can choose Bass Boost, Bass Reducer, Treble Boost or Treble Reducer presets. Each of these four settings can be tweaked to a +/-10 across the bass, mid and high frequency bands as you wish. There's no way to save your own custom preset, though, which is a shame - you can only 'reset' the curve to flat or pick one of the four premades.

Still, a great update to an already great pair of travel headphones in our view.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

squirrel_widget_5881950

Writing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
Bose QuietComfort 45 adds EQ control, here's how to install the update
Bose QuietComfort 45 adds EQ control, here's how to install the update By Mike Lowe ·
Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50 TWS earphones promise up to 50-hours of playback time
Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50 TWS earphones promise up to 50-hours of playback time By Rik Henderson ·
Sony LinkBuds review: A different kind of earbuds for a new generation
Sony LinkBuds review: A different kind of earbuds for a new generation By Rik Henderson ·
Sony LinkBuds are a new type of TWS earphones, they let ambient sound in
Sony LinkBuds are a new type of TWS earphones, they let ambient sound in By Rik Henderson ·
Best Xbox headsets 2022: Wireless and wired headphones for Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One
Best Xbox headsets 2022: Wireless and wired headphones for Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Apple AirPods tips and tricks: How to get the most out of Apple's wireless earphones
Apple AirPods tips and tricks: How to get the most out of Apple's wireless earphones By Britta O'Boyle ·