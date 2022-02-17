(Pocket-lint) - Want to get even more out of your Bose QuietComfort 45 travel headphones? Well the audio company has just added equalisation (EQ) presets and manual adjustment.

It's a no-brainer to jump on this update, but how can you acquire the QC45's EQ controls? Let us explain.

Bose being Bose it's super easy to obtain this feature. Simply open the Bose Music app on your device (iOS, iPadOS, Android), sign-in and your existing product pairings will show, then pair your QC45 via Bluetooth - you may need to pull-and-hold the toggle on the side of the headphones to initiate the pairing process - and enter the product page within the app.

Then it's automatic: you should see a notification alert (we did on an Android device) showing you that a download and install is happening. If you don't spot anything then click into the QC45 product page in the app, hit the little Settings cog to the top right of the screen, scroll down to Technical Info where the firmware version is shown and a prompt should appear if there's an update available.

That's it, it's as simple as that. Once installed, restart the app and you'll see a new EQ tab with an illustrative dial symbol to the bottom left of the product page (alongside the Modes, Source and Tips tabs).

Within the EQ tab you can choose Bass Boost, Bass Reducer, Treble Boost or Treble Reducer presets. Each of these four settings can be tweaked to a +/-10 across the bass, mid and high frequency bands as you wish. There's no way to save your own custom preset, though, which is a shame - you can only 'reset' the curve to flat or pick one of the four premades.

Still, a great update to an already great pair of travel headphones in our view.

Writing by Mike Lowe.