The new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are almost here

(Pocket-lint) - An update to the revered Bose QuietComfort 35 II active nose cancellation (ANC) headphones seems to be coming, and judging by the series of leaks we’ve seen over the past few weeks, that release date may be coming a lot sooner rather than later.

With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s no surprise Bose would want to get these updated units onto (digital) store shelves as soon as possible. In terms of actually offering some tempting features to get you to buy them, Bose has a couple of tricks up their sleeve.

Primarily, it's that these new QuietComfort 45s are expected to have a physically smaller battery, seeing a power unit reduction of 490 mAh batteries down to only 465 mAh, however, overall efficiency optimizations will allow these models to last even longer than their predecessors, leaping from 20 hours of usage time to an expected 24 hours on the 45s.

Overall, that should mean for a more lightweight product that;s comfortable to wear all day, with enough juice to actually last you all day long. A well-welcomed feature for those who travel often and take long flights.

_squirrel_widget_143709

Other changes include a switch over from micro-USB to USB-C for charging, and what looks to be a couple more mics than before, which could either be used for better phone call quality, better ANC, or perhaps both - we'll just have to wait and see when these finally do get released.

No word on what UK pricing looks like, but according to WinFuture.de where the leak originated, the Bose QuietComfort 45s are expected to retail for $329 in the United States.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 17 August 2021