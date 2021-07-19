Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones surface in leaked FCC images

(Pocket-lint) - A series of leaked images have seemingly given us our first real-world look at the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.

First uncovered by phoneArena, a Bose FCC filing shows off what is suspected to be the successor to the Bose QuietComfort 35, which launched way back in 2016, and the QuietComfort 35 II. And if the images are to be trusted, it would also appear that the overall design won't deviate dramatically from the previous generation.

They feature the same padded headband, USB-C port, 3.5mm jack, folding mechanism and even the same set of buttons on the right earcup, and we would expect the cream-coloured finish to be added on at launch, too.

Bose/FCC

With five years potentially separating the QuietComfort models, and Bose likely eager to make up some of the ground it's lost to Sony through its 1000XM3 and 1000XM4 headphones, we'd expect the bulk of the improvements, then, to sit within the noise-cancelling and listening experience.

In terms of pricing, though there are no hints just yet, the QC45 could potentially help Bose fill a space for potential customers, sitting between the QC35 and the flagship Noise Cancelling 700 headphones.

As you can probably gather, though, there really isn't too much to go off with this leak other than the fact the design remains relatively unchanged.

However, given that the headphones have seemingly been granted FCC certification, this points to a launch in the very near future. Nothing is confirmed on that front, either, of course, but we'll be sure to let you know if there are any developments from Bose.

